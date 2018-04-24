Former NFL Cheerleaders Willing to Settle for $1 Each, Meeting With Roger Goodell

Two former NFL cheerleaders are reportedly willing to settle discrimination claims against the league.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 24, 2018

Two former NFL cheerleaders are willing to settle discrimination claims against the league for a $1 each if they can have a meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell, reports The New York Times' John Branch. 

According to Branch, if the clients can have a "good faith" meeting with Goodell and lawyers, they will settle the claim for $1 each. The proposal asks the league to meet with at least four cheerleaders to "prepare a set of binding rules and regulations which apply to all N.F.L. teams.” Teams with cheerleading squads would also not be allowed to disband as a form of retaliation. 

Sara Blackwell is the Florida lawyer representing former Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis and former Dolphins cheerleader Kristan Ware. She is looking for a response from the NFL by May 4.

Cheerleaders have pushed issues such as low pay, sexual discrimination and strict rules to the forefront in the last few years. 

Davis filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying it was mainly found in workplace social media and fraternization policies. 

Ware filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, alleging she was discriminated against because of her gender and religion.

The NFL has since issued a statement supporting workplace equity. 

“I understand that they could meet with us, patronize us and do nothing in the end,” Blackwell told the Times. “I understand that risk. But it’s a risk we’re willing to take to try to have real change.”

Read the full New York Times article here

