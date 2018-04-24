The NFL draft is just days away and as teams settle on their draft boards, rumors are flying around about which top prospects, veterans, and picks could be swapped as Thursday night approaches.

The Cleveland Browns have the first pick in the draft again, and while their selection of who they might take is not clear, they have several intriguing possibilities.

As draft week egins, here are the latest news and rumors about what teams are thinking and what moves, picks and transactions are on the horizon.

Keep track of all the news below as we update this post until draft day.

• Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is “definitely” in play to become the No. 1 overall pick. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The New York iants have had trade discussions centered around tackle Ereck Flowers. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to trade up to the 2nd pick. The Bills current have the 12th overall pick. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

•Sony Michel could slip in the draft over medical concerns. (The Ringer)