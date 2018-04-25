The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the fourth time since 1999.

In their first draft since re-entering the NFL, the team selected quarterback Tim Couch of Kentucky. The other times Cleveland selected first they chose defensive ends Courtney Brown (2000) and Myles Garrett (2017).

Cleveland also owns the No. 4 pick in the first round in the year's draft and as a team that did not win a game in 2017, they are looking for fill multiple needs.

While there is rampant speculation about what the Browns will do, head coach Hue Jackson and the front office have been mum on any details.

Here are the latest rumors about what Cleveland might do:

• Josh Allen of Wyoming says he wants to go No. 1 overall, but there is "growing buzz" that the Browns love Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. (Cleveland Plain Dealer).

• Mayfield ‘definitely’ in play for the No. 1 pick. (ESPN.com)

• The MMQB's Peter King says that Cleveland won't take Allen at No. 1 and that the pick could be USC quarterback Sam Darnold. (SI.com)

• Despite that report, Cleveland Plain Dealer says the Browns "have cooled" on Darnold "in recent days."

• Browns general manager John Dorsey says he is keeping his options open and would trade the top pick for the right package. (Associated Press)

• Cleveland could look to trade cornerback Jamar Taylor if they selected a cornerback early in the draft. (NFL.com)