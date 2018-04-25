NFL draft prospect Zack Golditch hopes to go as a late pick but knows his story is about more than his football career.

Golditch, a lineman from Colorado State, survived a neck injury he sustained during the 2012 theater shooting at a showing of The Dark Knight Rises in his hometown of Aurora, Colorado, according to USA Today. The shooting left 12 people dead and 70 others, including Golditch, injured.

"I never stopped and realized this is part of my story," Golditch said. "I shouldn't push that away, because what I hold on to right now is a story, not just about myself, but about everyone else. I can carry that and represent them through what I do now and how I carry myself. I have to embrace it."

Goldich was struck by a stray bullet that made a clean entry and exit through his neck. He was taken to the hospital but was released seven hours later.

He returned to football in the fall after missing weeks of practice and the first game of the season. Among his highlights that season, Golditch scored a touchdown during the homecoming game in October and was named to the all-Colorado team as an offensive lineman.

At Colorado State, Golditch redshirted his freshman year and became a regular starter in 2015. He graduated in December and started training for the NFL draft but suffered a torn flexor tendon in his left ring finger while playing in January's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Golditch underwent surgery on his finger in February and was unable to participate in position drills at Colorado State's pro day in March.