Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan purchased Wembley Stadium in London, the team announced Thursday.

The Jaguars have played one game in London in the NFL's International Series since 2013.

The team is scheduled to have a home game there in each of the next three seasons.

This season, Jacksonville will take on Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium on October 28.

"One of the many benefits of the Jaguars’ commitment to London has been our partnership with the FA and Wembley Stadium. Over the past several years, it became clearer to us and the FA that the idea of our purchase of Wembley Stadium made a lot of sense for all of us," Khan said in a statement. The games the Jaguars play at Wembley are essential to the financial stability of the Jaguars in Jacksonville, which is one of the smallest markets in the NFL."

Khan's purchase of the stadium gives speculation that the team might relocate there, but a move would take approval from the NFL's owners.

"We are very happy for Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The potential purchase of Wembley Stadium is a further powerful sign of their commitment to the UK and their vision to help us grow the sport," the NFL said.

Khan is also the chairman of Fulham Football Club, which currently plays its home games at Craven Cottage.

Fulham is currently one point outside the promotion threshold to the Premier League with two games to play.