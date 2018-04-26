The Baltimore Ravens traded the 16th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft and the 154th overall pick (5th round) to the Buffalo Bills for the 22nd overall pick and 65th overall pick (3rd round). The Bills selected Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with the 16th pick.

Edmunds is 6'5" and 253 pounds. He is just 19 years old. He clocked a 4.54-second 40-yard dash.

He is now the 10th Virginia Tech player to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft and the first since cornerback Kyle Fuller was chosen with the 14th pick in the 2014 NFL draft. In his 32 college games played, he recorded 213 tackles, 10 sacks and one interception.

His brother Terrell Edmunds is also hoping to be drafted in the NFL draft.