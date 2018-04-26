Where Is the 2019 NFL Draft?

The 2019 NFL Draft host city has yet to be announced, but the list of finalists has been narrowed down.

Locations for the 2019 and 2020 draft are down to Cleveland/Canton, Kansas City, Tennessee, Denver and Las Vegas. The cities chosen will be announced at the Spring League Meeting in May.

The 2018 draft starts Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Browns, Giants, Jets, another Cleveland pick and the Broncos round out the top five picks.