The NFL draft continues with the second round on Friday night, with the Browns officially going on the clock at 7 p.m. ET.

The draft is being held at AT&T in Arlington, Texas, and the first round happened on Thursday.

Cleveland had the first pick Thursday, choosing Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner. Penn State running back Saquon Barkley went next to the Giants, and USC quarterback Sam Darnold went to the Jets at No. 3.

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward went No. 4 to the Browns, and NC State defensive lineman Bradley Chubb rounded out the top five, heading to the Broncos.

The Browns start off the second round with the No. 33 pick.

The draft concludes on Saturday, beginning at noon ET with the fourth through seventh rounds.

ESPN, NFL Network, Fox Sports and ABC will provide TV coverage.

