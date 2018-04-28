The later rounds of the NFL draft on Saturday featured lots of appearances from guests announcing the team's picks.

From gold medal winners to (supposed) talking parrots, the day had no shortage of wins and fails.

Minnesota had the Olympic gold medal men's curling team make the Vikings fourth round pick.

What better way to announce the @Vikings fourth-round pick than with Olympic gold medalists @TeamShuster?! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/blwSuHjw2e — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) April 28, 2018

The Broncos made picks from Casa Bonita, a restaurant in Denver, complete with divers.

today I learned Casa Bonita is a real place https://t.co/TCwNNZyZ3X — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 28, 2018

The Rams selected Brian Allen as the No. 111 pick from the construction site of their new stadium.

Then, the most anticipated picker of the day got stage fright.

The Buccaneers were supposed to have a parrot announce their No. 117 overall pick. But the poor bird remained silent and someone else announced former Pittsburgh safety Jordan Whitehead's selection.

Parrot helping to announce a pick?



Yup, it's the third day of the NFL draftpic.twitter.com/zqddGltv8u — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 28, 2018

Naturally this sparked plenty of jokes on Twitter.

I thought only falcons choked on the big stage https://t.co/p3htD4LRxl — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 28, 2018

Nick Saban always used to tell me, you don’t know anything about a player until the lights come on. 🐦 https://t.co/QmgHc4rdpI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2018

It's safe to say Polly is not getting a cracker after this performance.

Director Ron Howard brought the Star Wars franchise to football for the 128th overall pick. He made an appearance and then tossed the selection duties to robot R2-D2 and Chewbacca. Well, since we all don't speak droid and Shyriiwook, a kid was able to translate.

The @49ers get some help from R2-D2 and Chewbacca to announce their fourth-round pick! 😂 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/b9U5u7pjud — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2018

It's safe to say, there will be plenty more interesting guests on this last day of the draft.