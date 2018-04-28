Roundup of Most Interesting Ways Picks Have Announced on Last Day of NFL Draft

The later rounds of the NFL draft on Saturday featured lots of appearances from guests announcing the team's picks. 

April 28, 2018

From gold medal winners to (supposed) talking parrots, the day had no shortage of wins and fails. 

Minnesota had the Olympic gold medal men's curling team make the Vikings fourth round pick.

The Broncos made picks from Casa Bonita, a restaurant in Denver, complete with divers. 

The Rams selected Brian Allen as the No. 111 pick from the construction site of their new stadium. 

Then, the most anticipated picker of the day got stage fright. 

The Buccaneers were supposed to have a parrot announce their No. 117 overall pick. But the poor bird remained silent and someone else announced former Pittsburgh safety Jordan Whitehead's selection. 

Naturally this sparked plenty of jokes on Twitter. 

It's safe to say Polly is not getting a cracker after this performance. 

Director Ron Howard brought the Star Wars franchise to football for the 128th overall pick. He made an appearance and then tossed the selection duties to robot R2-D2 and Chewbacca. Well, since we all don't speak droid and Shyriiwook, a kid was able to translate. 

It's safe to say, there will be plenty more interesting guests on this last day of the draft. 

