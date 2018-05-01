Ben Roethlisberger Says Mason Rudolph Won't 'Play for a While'

By Jenna West
May 01, 2018

The Steelers drafted Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third round last Friday, but Ben Roethlisberger will still be around for several years if he has anything to say about it.

Roethlisberger, 36, doesn't expect Rudolph to take over in a year or two but in possibly up to five.

"Well, that's fine. He can do that," Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette over Rudolph starting one day in Pittsburgh. "But I plan on playing for three to five more years, depending on how the line goes and staying healthy, if I can stay healthy.

"If he's going to be their guy, that's great, but in my perfect world it's not going to be for a while."

With the quarterback's new claim that he wants to play up to five years, Roethlisberger would be playing until the age of 41. That's the same age Tom Brady will be in the 2018 season.

Roethlisberger entertained the idea of retirement last summer. In July, he said he wasn't willing to commit to playing past 2017.

Despite that, Roethlisberger told his teammates after the 2017 season that he planned on returning for at least three more years.

Rudolph joins an already crowded Steelers roster, considering Pittsburgh drafted quarterbacks Landry Jones in 2013 and Josh Dobbs in 2017. Both were taken in the fourth round.

While Roethlisberger might not be ready to give up his starting position yet, he does plan to help Rudolph out.

"You know he's able to play. Anytime you get guys to come in, you can try to teach him a little bit, it's a good thing," Roethlisberger said. "I'll do whatever I can to help. I did that with Landry [Jones] and try to help [Josh] Dobbs as much as I can. Landry does a great job at that, he did it last year with Dobbs. It's kind of the backup's role."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)