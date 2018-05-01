NFL Not Eliminating Kickoffs This Season

NFL will study ways to modify, not eliminate kickoffs

By Scooby Axson
May 01, 2018

The NFL will not eliminate kickoffs for this upcoming season, but will study ways to modify the rule.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said on Monday that the league's officials and the players union will discuss ways to "protect players from unnecessary risk."

The league is set to participate in player-safety meetings starting on Tuesday, where the main topics are expected to be kickoffs and a new rule concerning use of the helmet.

The next owners meeting is later this month in Atlanta, where kickoffs and the national anthem could be the primary focus.

The owners signed off on a rule in which a team is flagged 15 yards if a player, whether they are on offense or defense, lowers their head to make a hit.

Officials are concerned about the kickoffs, saying it is the most dangerous play in the game and with news that concussions increased last season, attempts are being made to make the game more safer.

One rule change was moving touchbacks to the 25-yard line, which would give teams more reason not to bring the ball out when kicked in the end zone.

