Mailbag Show: Which Rookie QBs Should Start Immediately? Is That Broncos D No Good?

John Leyba

Quickly

  • Plus, should the NFL adapt the NBA’s Bird Rule to help teams retain their own free agents? A better idea than the current rookie wage scale, and why Andy loves “Hotstepper” so much...
By Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling
May 07, 2018

We get stacks and stacks of letters, and we’re diving back into the mailbag this week. It turns out folks have a lot of questions about quarterbacks:

3:52— Hey Andy, you keep saying Aaron Rodgers is the last QB to sit and then win the starting job for his team, but Patrick Mahomes sat out a year and then became a starter too!

9:49— Should those four QBs taken top 10 in the draft start taking reps with the first team immediately?

18:14— Out of all the QBs to come through Cleveland since 1999, was there one that you thought was going to work out?

23:20— Are we nearing a point where the supply of quality QBs will outweigh the demand?

29:30— Hey, you said in the past that the Broncos D is still great, but is it really?

33:05— What’s going to be some of the differences between Mike Pettine’s D and Dom Capers’ in Green Bay?

37:10— Is the Patriots’ strategy now stockpiling high picks every year just in case they see a Brady heir worth taking?

40:26— Andy, again, incorrectly argues that “Here Comes the Hotstepper” is a better song than “Land of 1,000 Dances.”

42:27— In regards to free agency, should the NFL adapt something like the NBA’s “Bird Rule,” which would allow teams to keep more of their own free agents?

45:32— A listener sends a really good idea for replacing the rookie wage scale (the rookie wage scale being objectively stupid).

[embed: 14134106]

