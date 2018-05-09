CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Ohio State University football star has won the Republican nomination in the race to succeed Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-cee) in Ohio's U.S. House District 16.

Renacci's northeast Ohio seat is coming open because of his run for U.S. Senate.

Former Buckeyes and Indianapolis Colts receiver Anthony Gonzalez won a three-way primary Tuesday with state Rep. Christina Hagan and physician Michael Grusenmeyer. Both Hagan and Gonzalez aligned themselves with Republican President Donald Trump on issues such as building a border wall.

Gonzalez is the son of a Cuba-born Cleveland businessman.

He will face medical sales businesswoman Susan Moran Palmer, who won the six-candidate Democratic primary.