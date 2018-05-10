Report: Blake Bortles' Truck Was Almost Stolen at Jaguars House Party

The suspect reportedly failed to steal the truck because he was boxed in by other cars.

By Jenna West
May 10, 2018

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles almost had his truck stolen at a Jaguars house party, according to First Coast News.

Bortles was attending a party at teammate Brandon Linder's home when guests saw a man, Joseph Horton, that they didn't recognize. After it became clear that no one else at the party knew Horton, the police were called.

When Horton, 18, first arrived on the property, he reportedly attempted to steal Bortles's truck parked out front, which was left unlocked and with the keys inside.

The attempted theft was caught on the home's security camera. Horton was unable to steal the truck because it was boxed in by other cars, First Coast News reports

Horton also removed Bortles's wallet from the truck, which was later found on the ground, according to the New York Daily News.

More NFL

