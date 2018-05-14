K.J. Malone, Son of Karl Malone, Retires From NFL After Rookie Camp

Malone signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of LSU.
K.J. Malone, son of NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone retired on Monday evening.
Malone, a left tackle out of LSU, signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent last month. However, after participating in Houston's rookie minicamp this past weekend, the 23-year-old decided to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Malone cited knee injuries as the primary reason for his retirement. He missed six games last season with a knee injury.
Malone was a 4-star recruit who appeared in 12 games as a sophomore and started the following year at left tackle.
The decision does not come as a shock, however, as Malone reportedly almost left LSU in 2016 to be a U.S. Marshal.
His father, Karl Malone, was a two-time NBA MVP and scored the second most points in league history.