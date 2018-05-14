Report: Eli Manning Fraud Lawsuit Reaches Settlement

Eli Manning's lawsuit with a memorabilia dealer who accused the Giants quarterback of conspiring with the team's equipment staff to sell fake "game-used" helmets has been settled, according to ESPN.

Jury selection began on Monday with 14 lawyers representing all parties gathering at the Bergen County Justice Center in New Jersey. If a settlement was not arranged, Manning could have been forced to serve as a witness on the stand.

The attorneys for both sides issued a joint statement that read: "[Plaintiffs] Eric Inselberg, Michael Jakab and Sean Godown have resolved all claims in their pending litigation against the New York Giants, Eli Manning, John Mara, William Heller, Joseph Skiba, Edward Skiba and Steiner Sports, in accordance with a confidential settlement agreement reached today. The compromise agreement, entered into by all parties, should not be viewed as supporting any allegations, claims or defenses. All parties are grateful to have the matter, which began in 2014, concluded and are now focused on football, the fans and the future."

Three memorabilia collectors filed a civil fraud and racketeering suit in January 2014 against the Giants, Manning, equipment manager Joe Skiba, Steiner Sports and team co-owner and CEO John Mara, claiming that the two-time Super Bowl MVP instructed Skiba to get equipment so it could be sold off as authentic.

The trial was set to start last September in state Superior Court in Bergen County, New Jersey after court documents containing emails indicated Manning's involvement in the scheme. Manning reportedly sent Skiba an email in 2010 requesting "two helmets that can pass as game used."

Manning has denied any wrongdoing with his lawyers saying that lead plaintiff Eric Inselberg is a scam artist and characterized his lawsuit as "inflammatory and baseless."

Inselberg claims that photographic experts used a technique called "photomatching" and could not find evidence that the helmets were ever used, including one he says was purportedly used during the Giants' 2007 Super Bowl season.

"I will say I have never done what I have been accused of doing," Manning said last year. "I have no reason nor have I had any reason to do anything of that nature. I have done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide, and I know when this is done everyone will see it the same way."