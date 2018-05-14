Subscribe to The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast now (it’s free, y’know) and have it in your feed first thing every Monday morning (for non-subscribers, there is a lag.)

It’s that position rankings show time of year, though this year we’re doing it a little differently. Rather than only unveiling the rankings (which we still have!), we’re hitting on some hot topics relating to each position. For instance, if you lower your eyes slightly, you’ll be able to see what we talked about on the RB show:

2:11— Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette, Ezekiel Elliott… are running backs being drafted too high?

6:42— What to make of the Jaguars building a 1992-style offense around Leonard Fournette

11:48— What does Alvin Kamara become as his workload grows?

17:17— Will Christian MCCaffery ever have significant value as a runner?

23:00— What teams use their running backs the best?

26:23— Unveiling the top 10 running backs in the NFL for 2018.

43:22— Lightning-ish Round: Who will be football’s best back in five years? Who will win this year’s rushing crown? Who is the most undervalued back in football? Which of the 2018 free-agent backs fits best in his new home? Are David Johnson and/or Tevin Coleman going to have new teams in 2019? Will we ever see another running back win MVP?

