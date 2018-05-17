Former NFL Tight End Clay Harbor is a Contestant on 'The Bachelorette'

Get to know Clay Harbor before he competes on the new season of The Bachelorette.

By Chris Chavez
May 17, 2018

Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor will be a contestant on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, the show announced.

Harbor, 30, played in the NFL from 2010 to 2017. He is currently a free agent. He has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2010-12), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15), New Engand Patriots (2016), Detroit Lions (2016) and New Orleans Saints (2017). He played college football at Missouri State before he was picked by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft.

He has eight career touchdowns and 1,170 receiving yards on 114 receptions.

The new season of The Bachelorette returns on May 28. The show also includes former NFL player Colton Underwood and Pro Football Focus analyst Mike Renner.

Kufrin was proposed to by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the previous season of The Bachelor before he decided to call off the enagement and propose to another woman. On the season finale, Kufrin was announced as the next Bachelorette.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)