Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor will be a contestant on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, the show announced.

Harbor, 30, played in the NFL from 2010 to 2017. He is currently a free agent. He has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2010-12), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15), New Engand Patriots (2016), Detroit Lions (2016) and New Orleans Saints (2017). He played college football at Missouri State before he was picked by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft.

He has eight career touchdowns and 1,170 receiving yards on 114 receptions.

The new season of The Bachelorette returns on May 28. The show also includes former NFL player Colton Underwood and Pro Football Focus analyst Mike Renner.

Kufrin was proposed to by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the previous season of The Bachelor before he decided to call off the enagement and propose to another woman. On the season finale, Kufrin was announced as the next Bachelorette.