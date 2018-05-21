Report: Arizona, New Orleans To Be Awarded Super Bowls in 2023, 2024

By Scooby Axson
May 21, 2018

The NFL is set to award Super bowls in 2023, 2024 to Arizona and New Orleans, the Sports Business Journal reports.

According to the report, the league will award the Super Bowls during the owners meetings this week in Atlanta.

The new system for awarding Super Bowls no longer will have cities bid for hosting duties.

Instead, the league will approach officials from that city to see if they would like to host. The city then decides if they will accept. The league then outlines terms that the city must meet in order to host and will award the game if those terms are met.

It will be Arizona's fourth time hosting a Super Bowl, following games in 1996, 2008 and 2015.

New Orleans will host the game for a record 11th time, the last being in 2013. That game was memorable because of a blackout at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the third quarter of Baltimore's victory over San Francisco.

Next year, Super Bowl LIII will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Super Bowl LIV will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Super Bowl LV is set to played in Tampa and Los Angeles is the host city for Super Bowl LVI.

Below is a rundown of the next six Super Bowl host cities:

2019 – Atlanta

2020 – Miami

2021 – Tampa

2022 – Los Angeles

2023 – Arizona

2024 – New Orleans

