Nashville is expected to be named host of the 2019 NFL Draft at this week's owners meetings, reports ESPN.com Adam Schefter.

The league's owners are set to meet in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the report, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Denver, and Cleveland/Canton, Ohio are also vying to host the 2019 and 2020 NFL drafts.

The 2018 NFL draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

Since New York City hosted the draft in 2014, Chicago (2015, 2016) and Philadelphia (2017) have also hosted the now three-day event.