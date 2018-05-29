The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Giants and Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Marshall posted a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday in a Seahawks shirt, indicating the former star would land in Seattle for next season.

💪🏾.. . A post shared by Brandon Marshall (@bmarshall) on May 29, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Marshall signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the New York Giants last season after being released by the Jets. The 34-year-old was disappointing with the Giants, playing in just five games and securing just 18 receptions for 154 yards.

Marshall played in 31 games for the Jets from 2015-2016, posting 1,502 receiving yards in 2015 and 788 the following year.

The veteran was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft and played in Denver until 2009. He has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears in his career and is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time member of the All-Pro team.

If Marshall did not sign with another team in 2018, the Giants would have been on the hook for his $1.15 million injury protection after releasing him with a failed physical this month.

Marshall will look to shore up Seattle's receiving core, which lost Jimmy Graham to the Green Bay Packers via free agency.