Packers linebacker Clay Matthews took a line drive to the face while pitching at a charity softball tournament in Wisconsin on Saturday.

After the ball hit him, Matthews dropped to the ground for a little bit before getting up. He walked off the field after with his hand clutching his face.

Here's video of the injury.

Packers LB Clay Matthews takes a liner off the face pitching in the charity softball game at Fox Cities Stadium. Immediately left the field. Hope he's ok @WBAY pic.twitter.com/29aTvXkIc5 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 2, 2018

According to WBAY's Dave Schroeder, Matthews is doing fine, and he said wide receiver Davante Adams then updated everyone on the microphone by saying Clay "got a little boo boo on his nose."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Matthews was headed to the emergency room to have a full workup, but the belief is it's just a broken nose.

The game was at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin, and protective netting was put up after the injury occurred.

The 32-year-old Matthews has been with the Packers since he was selected by Green Bay in the first round of the draft in 2009. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl in 2011.