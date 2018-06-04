Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly to Receive Jimmy V Award At ESPYS

Jim Kelly has battled oral cancer multiple times in recent years.

By Chris Chavez
June 04, 2018

Buffalo Bills legendary quarterback Jim Kelly will be recepient of this year's Jimmy V award at the 2018 ESPYS. Kelly has undergone several surgeries in his battle with oral cancer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the news, which is expected to be announced by the network on Monday.

In March, Kelly underwent a 12-hour procedure in New York to remove the cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw. His first jaw surgery came in 2013 when he oral cancer was removed. He received chemotherapy when cancer was detected in his maxillary sinus in 2014.

The award, named after former NCAA coach Jimmy Valvano, is given to a sports figure who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination. Previous receipients include Craig Sager, Stuart Scott, Eric LeGrand and Kay Yow.

Kelly played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996 and reached the Super Bowl four consecutive times. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.

The ESPYS will air on July 18.

