Earl Thomas Skipping Minicamp Due To Contact Situation

Unhappy with current contract, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas to skip mandatory minicamp

By Scooby Axson
June 10, 2018

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas says he will not be attending the team's upcoming minicamp until he receives a new deal.

The Seahawks mandatory minicamp starts on Tuesday.

Thomas, 29, is set to make $8.5 million in the final year of his contract. He originally signed a four-year, $40 million contract in 2014.

"I want everyone especially the 12s to know that I want to remain a Seahawk for the rest of my career but I also believe that based on my production over the last 8 years that I've earned the right to have this taken care of as soon as possible," Thomas said on Twitter. 

Thomas played in 14 games last season, recording 88 total tackles with two interception. 

He is a six-time Pro Bowler and has been named a first-team AP All-Pro three times. 

