Josh Gordon Says Browns Have 'Best Receiving Corps in the League'

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said Tuesday he believes the team has the best group of receivers in the league.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 13, 2018

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon said Tuesday he believes the team has the best group of receivers in the league, reports ESPN.

"I think we're the best receiving corps in the league, in my opinion, already," Gordon said. "Just based off of talent alone. You put in the playbook and some guys that are hungry enough to go do it, hopefully we go show and prove that."

In addition to Gordon, the Browns have Jarvis Landry who they picked up from the Dolphins and Corey Coleman. Gordon hasn't played a full season since 2012.

The Browns went 0–16 last year, and the team has only won four games over the last three seasons. Cleveland drafted quarterback Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft this year. Mayfield will battle with quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the starting job.

The Browns open the preseason on Aug. 9 against the Giants.

