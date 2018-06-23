Peyton Manning Says Drew Brees 'Deserves' Record for Passing Yards

Peyton Manning know it's only a matter of time until Drew Brees overtakes his record for career passing yards.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 23, 2018

Peyton Manning realizes Drew Brees is coming for his career passing yards record, and he said the Saints quarterback deserves it.   

"I don't think it's a matter of if, it's just a matter of when," Manning told NOLA.com on Friday during the Manning Passing Academy. "He deserves it. He's been a great player for a long time."

After the 2015 season, Manning retired with 71,940 career passing yards and 539 touchdown passes — which are both all-time NFL records.

The 39-year-old Brees needs 1,496 yards to pass Manning, and Brees is 51 touchdown passes behind Manning.

The two have played in nine Pro Bowls together and played against each other in Super Bowl XLIV, where Brees took home the MVP award. 

Brees can start staking his claim on the record when the Saints host the Buccaneers in Week 1.  

 

 

 

