Authorities have identified a "person of interest" in the investigating of the death of a man found at the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, reports ESPN's Josina Anderson.

According to the report, that interview could take place depending on the results of a post-mortem exam conducted by Bergen County, New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office.

The body of 25–year-old Roosevelt Rene, who is a family friend of Jenkins and who had been living at the Fair Lawn, N.J. residence, was found on Tuesday.

The cause of Rene's death is being looked at as "highly suspicious," and police are actively treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

Jenkins has been in Florida since the team's minicamp ended earlier this month.

"We are aware of and monitoring the situation," the New York Giants said in a statement.