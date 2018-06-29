Eagles Linebacker Nigel Bradham has been suspended for the first game of the 2018 season.
The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.
Bradham responded to the report with a tweet, saying the incident "stemmed from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved."
I would like to apologize to my fans, coaches, teammates and the entire eagles organization for the 1 game suspension.This stems from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved.I look forward to giving it my all this season and helping the team win another Championship— Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) June 29, 2018
The 28-year-old was charged with aggravated assault after he turned himself in to Miami police in July 2016, according to ESPN. Bradham assaulted a hotel employee, striking the victim without provocation.
Bradham helped Philadelphia win its first Super Bowl LII with a 41–33 victory over the Patriots.
The Eagles host the Falcons on Sept. 6 for their opening game. He'll be back for the team's second game of the year in Tampa Bay.