Eagles Linebacker Nigel Bradham has been suspended for the first game of the 2018 season.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

Bradham responded to the report with a tweet, saying the incident "stemmed from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved."

I would like to apologize to my fans, coaches, teammates and the entire eagles organization for the 1 game suspension.This stems from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved.I look forward to giving it my all this season and helping the team win another Championship — Nigel Bradham (@NigelBradham_13) June 29, 2018

The 28-year-old was charged with aggravated assault after he turned himself in to Miami police in July 2016, according to ESPN. Bradham assaulted a hotel employee, striking the victim without provocation.

Bradham helped Philadelphia win its first Super Bowl LII with a 41–33 victory over the Patriots.

The Eagles host the Falcons on Sept. 6 for their opening game. He'll be back for the team's second game of the year in Tampa Bay.