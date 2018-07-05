Famous Judge Wishes Falcons Rookie Ito Smith 'Long and Healthy Career'

Falcons rookie Ito Smith got his name from the judge of the O.J Simpson murder trial with a little help from his older cousin.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 05, 2018

Falcons rookie Ito Smith got his nickname from the judge of the O.J Simpson murder trial with a little help from his older cousin. Now Judge Lance Ito is wishing the football player well, reports ESPN.  

After Smith was born on Sept. 11, 1995​his four year-old cousin walked into the hospital room and said, "That little baby looks just like the judge off TV." 

For Smith, who was given the name Romarius, the nickname stuck.

Ito didn't know of the connection, but doesn't mind sharing a name. 

"No, I was unaware of the existence of a pro football prospect by the name of 'Ito' Smith," Ito told ESPN. "Having looked him up and discovering he is a handsome and talented fellow, certainly not a bad thing. Pro football is a tough business, and I wish him a long and healthy career."

Ito retired in 2015, but Smith's career in the NFL is just getting started. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)