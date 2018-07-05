Falcons rookie Ito Smith got his nickname from the judge of the O.J Simpson murder trial with a little help from his older cousin. Now Judge Lance Ito is wishing the football player well, reports ESPN.

After Smith was born on Sept. 11, 1995​, his four year-old cousin walked into the hospital room and said, "That little baby looks just like the judge off TV."

For Smith, who was given the name Romarius, the nickname stuck.

Ito didn't know of the connection, but doesn't mind sharing a name.

"No, I was unaware of the existence of a pro football prospect by the name of 'Ito' Smith," Ito told ESPN. "Having looked him up and discovering he is a handsome and talented fellow, certainly not a bad thing. Pro football is a tough business, and I wish him a long and healthy career."

Ito retired in 2015, but Smith's career in the NFL is just getting started.