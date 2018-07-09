New York Giants defensive tackle A.J. Francis expressed his anger against the Transportation Security Administration on Monday, sharing that agents who inspected his checked luggage opened and spilled a container carrying the ashes of his recently-deceased mother.

Warning: The following tweet contains sensitive language

Hey you pieces of shit at @TSA next time you assholes feel the need to go thru my mother’s ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren’t spilled on all my clothes... the least you pieces of garbage can do is your fucking job pic.twitter.com/GcJDMXvWfO — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) July 9, 2018

The photo shows the contents of his luggage and the generic "notice of baggage inspection" from TSA. Representatives from the agency did not return the Washington Post's request for comment.

Francis has played in the NFL since 2013 for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahakws, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.

His mother, Carrie Leanne Francis, died two weeks ago.

#RIP Mommie... I pray you found your peace 🙏🏽



Carrie Francis pic.twitter.com/6YUhurGBu9 — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) June 26, 2018

Francis was clearly extremely upset, and rightfully so.