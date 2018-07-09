Giants' AJ Francis Rips TSA for Spilling His Mother's Ashes in his Luggage

The defensive tackle was extremely unhappy with TSA.

By Nihal Kolur
July 09, 2018

New York Giants defensive tackle A.J. Francis expressed his anger against the Transportation Security Administration on Monday, sharing that agents who inspected his checked luggage opened and spilled a container carrying the ashes of his recently-deceased mother.

Warning: The following tweet contains sensitive language

The photo shows the contents of his luggage and the generic "notice of baggage inspection" from TSA. Representatives from the agency did not return the Washington Post's request for comment.

Francis has played in the NFL since 2013 for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahakws, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins. 

His mother, Carrie Leanne Francis, died two weeks ago.

Francis was clearly extremely upset, and rightfully so.

