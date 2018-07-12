FanDuel to Open New Jersey Sportsbook Near MetLife Stadium

The sportsbook will open on Saturday at Meadowlands Racetrack, which is down the street from MetLife Stadium.

By Jenna West
July 12, 2018

FanDuel is planning to open a legal sportsbook on Saturday next to MetLife Stadium, according to ESPN.

The online gaming and fantasy sports leader is set to open a 5,300-square-foot sportsbook with 27 televisons and 10 tellers in New Jersey at the Meadowlands Racetrack. The track sits 0.6 miles from the home of the New York Giants and Jets.

"We're hoping to be able to coordinate with [the Giants and Jets] so that their customers, if they get there early and want to make a bet, they could [come to the sportsbook] and then we could shuttle them to the stadium," Jeff Gural, chairman and CEO of Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment told ESPN.

It remains uncertian how much FanDuel and the NFL will work together. The NFL has opposed legalized gambling and is in favor of Congress to decide on legislation and not the states.

In May, the Supreme Court granted states the ability to make their own decisions on sports betting, after the court ruled the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was unconstitutional.

New Jersey and Delaware started taking legal sports bets in June.

MetLife Stadium officials are "evaluating the options, but no decisions have been made," concerning any stipulations the stadium might impose on the sportsbook, Helen Strus, the vice president of event marketing at Meadowlands Sports Complex, said in a statement to ESPN.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)