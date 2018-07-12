FanDuel is planning to open a legal sportsbook on Saturday next to MetLife Stadium, according to ESPN.

The online gaming and fantasy sports leader is set to open a 5,300-square-foot sportsbook with 27 televisons and 10 tellers in New Jersey at the Meadowlands Racetrack. The track sits 0.6 miles from the home of the New York Giants and Jets.

"We're hoping to be able to coordinate with [the Giants and Jets] so that their customers, if they get there early and want to make a bet, they could [come to the sportsbook] and then we could shuttle them to the stadium," Jeff Gural, chairman and CEO of Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment told ESPN.

It remains uncertian how much FanDuel and the NFL will work together. The NFL has opposed legalized gambling and is in favor of Congress to decide on legislation and not the states.

In May, the Supreme Court granted states the ability to make their own decisions on sports betting, after the court ruled the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was unconstitutional.

New Jersey and Delaware started taking legal sports bets in June.

MetLife Stadium officials are "evaluating the options, but no decisions have been made," concerning any stipulations the stadium might impose on the sportsbook, Helen Strus, the vice president of event marketing at Meadowlands Sports Complex, said in a statement to ESPN.