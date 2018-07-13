In an interview with the New York Post, Ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo gave his first public comments since being fired in December for a disastrous season.

McAdoo discussed new coach Pat Shurmur, and how he thinks the Giants will win the division.

"I think Philly, how much success has Philly had?" McAdoo said, according to the Post. "I think they’re gonna have a hard time handling success. Dallas, I like their offensive line, but how long have we been saying that? ... And Washington is Washington, right?"

He also had a few hot takes on players, including moving Ereck Flowers to right tackle and signing Nate Solder at a high price tag.

"Getting a left tackle in there will help them in a lot of ways," McAdoo said of Solder. "I don’t think he’s a very good player, but I think it will help them in a lot of ways where they needed help in that room in the past and they haven’t had anyone to do that."

McAdoo said Flowers "can't bend" and "you got to be to bend."

He also supported New York's decision to not draft a quarterback, and instead go with running back Saquon Barkley.

McAdoo, along with general manager Jerry Reese, was fired with four games left in the season. His firing came less than a week after the team decided to bench starting quarterback Eli Manning. It was also reported that several Giants players said McAdoo has lost some respect in the locker room and players were giving up on the season.

McAdoo is not on an NFL staff in 2018.