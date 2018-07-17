Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas said that he wants either a trade or for the team to extend his contract.

Thomas posted on his official Instagram account about his frustrations, saying, "Always been the underdog ain’t nothing new . Extend .....if you don’t want me let’s make a trade happen I understand it’s a bizz

Thomas, 29, is set to make $8.5 million in the final year of his contract. He originally signed a four-year, $40 million contract in 2014.

He skipped the team's minicamp last month and it is unknown if he will be attending the team's training camp, which starts July 26.

Thomas played in 14 games last season, recording 88 total tackles with two interceptions.

He is a six-time Pro Bowler and has been named a first-team AP All-Pro three times.