The Atlanta Falcons will not give wide receiver Julio Jones a new contract before the season starts, but he is expected to show up for training camp, reports The Athletic.

According to the report, the Falcons informed Jones a new deal will not be forthcoming, but the team is instead focusing extending deals for left tackle Jake Matthews, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and safety Ricardo Allen.

Jones is in the second season of a five-year, $71 million contract extension he signed in 2015.

At the time, it was the most lucrative deal ever given to a wide receiver. He is set to make $10 million in base salary this season.

Jones missed last month's mandatory minicamp and the Falcons are set to report for training camp on July 27.

The 29–year–old Jones had 88 catches for 1,444 yards and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta.