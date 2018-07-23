Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon says he will miss the beginning of the team's training camp.

The Browns are set to report to training camp on Thursday and placed Gordon on the non-football illness reserve list until he is ready to return to the team.

“I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “Rest assured this too is a part of my overall health and treatment plan. I appreciate the awesome support I have received from teammates, friends, fans, and the Brown’s organization. Just like you, I am excited to start the season and I have every intention of being ready and available to join my teammates soon to help bring winning football to our fans.

Gordon added that the Browns, the NFL and NFLPA are helping him "utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field."

"By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I’ve made for not only today but for many years to come," Gordon said.

Gordon, 27, has been suspended several times for violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

He was originially suspended in 2014 and did not play in either of the next two seasons. Gordon was reinstated on a conditional basis in November 2017.

He returned to action the following month and had 18 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown in five games.