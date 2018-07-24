Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier shared some big news with fans, revealing he is expecting a baby with his fiancée.

Shazier tweeted out the good news on Tuesday afternoon, posting photos with his son, Ryan Jr., and fiancée Michelle Rodriguez. The family shows off a sonogram photo, as well as a sign saying, "Baby Shazier expected January."

"The plan god has placed around this family is very bright," Shazier wrote. "So we're so excited to let everyone know we have a wonderful blessing coming and I can't wait to welcome another beautiful Shazier."

The plan god has placed around this family is very bright. So we’re so excited to let everyone know we have a wonderful blessing coming and I can’t wait to welcome another beautiful Shazier. #shalieve #boyorgirl



Thanks @emmai_alaquiva for capturing this beautiful moment!! pic.twitter.com/LzjPQ0zkxc — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) July 24, 2018

Shazier, 25, will not play in the upcoming NFL season after he suffered a spinal injury last December in a Week 13 game against the Bengals. The linebacker went to make a tackle on Bengals receiver Josh Malone and hit the receiver with the crown of his helmet. Shazier immediately went down and began reaching for his back while on the ground.

Two days later, Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery. In May, the Steelers placed Shazier on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Shazier had an emotional appearance at the 2018 NFL Draft, when he walked across the stage with Rodriquez to announce the Steelers' first-round pick, Virginia Tech safety Terrell Edmunds.