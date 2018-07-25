Sam Darnold Expected to Sign Four-Year, $30.25 Million Deal, Bills Sign Josh Allen

Sam Darnold, the only rookie QB still unsigned, is reportedly expected to sign a contract with the Jets soon.

By Emily Caron
July 25, 2018

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to sign a fully guaranteed four-year deal for $30.25 million with a signing bonus of about $20 million and a fifth-year team option, according to Jets reporter Manish Mehta

The former USC standout was noticeably absent at the start of Jets training camp on Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Darnold will not risk an injury in practices until his contract is finalized.

Darnold is the only rookie quarterback to remain unsigned, and is one of only four total draft picks who have not agreed to terms with their respective teams. The Bills No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen was on that list until this morning, when the team confirmed that Allen had signed. 

Buffalo did not announce the term's of Allen's rookie contract. Allen signed just in time to report to the Bills training camp Wednesday.  

