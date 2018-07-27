Falcons Sign Offensive Tackle Jake Matthews to Five-Year, $75 Million Deal

Matt Ryan's blindside will remain protected for years to come with Jake Matthews' contract extension.

By Michael Shapiro
July 27, 2018

After renegotiating Julio Jones' contract on Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons locked up another key cog in their offense on Friday morning by signing left tackle Jake Matthews to a five-year, $75 million contract extension

Matthews' deal came less than an hour after the Titans extended fellow tackle Taylor Llewan to a contract worth $80 million. Atlanta's left tackle now holds the third richest offensive tackle contract by average annual value. He only trails Llewan and the Nate Solder of the New York Giants. 

Matthews was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and has made 63 starts in four seasons. In that span, Atlanta has ranked in the top half of the league in points per game three times and led the league in 2016 en route to the NFC crown.

