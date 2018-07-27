Titans Tight End Delanie Walker Agrees to Two-Year, $17 Million Contract Extension

By Emily Caron
July 27, 2018

The Titans and veteran tight end Delanie Walker have agreed to a two year contract extension, the team announced. Walker's previous contract was set to expire following the 2018 season. 

ESPN's Ian Rapoport reported that the two-year extension is worth $17 million with $8 million in signing bonus. $12.76 million is guaranteed. The three-year deal is worth a total of $23.2 million. The extension keeps Walker in Tennessee through 2020.

The 33-year-old tight end has played in three consecutive Pro-Bowls. He's headed into his 13th NFL season, his sixth with Tennessee. He ranks fifth among all active tight ends with 479 career receptions for 5,621 yards and 34 touchdowns. 

The team also locked up Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan in a five-year, $80 million deal on Friday.  

