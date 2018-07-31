Report: Saints Sign Wide Receivers Michael Floyd, Brandon Tate

The Saints have reportedly added Michael Floyd and Brandon Tate.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 31, 2018

The Saints have signed wide receiver Michael Floyd, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 28-year-old Floyd spent last season with the Vikings. He won a Super Bowl with New England in 2017.

Floyd was selected in the first round of the 2012 draft by the Cardinals and stayed with Arizona until he was released in 2016 following a DUI arrest.

Floyd had 10 catches for 78 yards in 11 games for Minnesota last year. 

The Saints also signed receiver/kick returner Brandon Tate, reports ESPN. Tate had spent the last two seasons with the Bills, and he had also played for the Patriots and Bengals.

