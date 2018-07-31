The Minnesota Vikings will sign wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five–year contract extension, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Diggs is set to make $1.9 million this season, the last year of his rookie contract. This new deal ties him to the team through the 2023 season.

Diggs, 24, was the team's second-leading receiver last season, catching 64 passes for 849 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

He was even more vital in the playoffs, hauling in 14 passes for 207 yards, including a 61-yard walkoff touchdown to give the Vikings a 29-24 victory over New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff.

The Vikings drafted Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Maryland.