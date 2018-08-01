The Patriots released wide receiver Jordan Matthews on Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride. The 26-year-old reportedly suffered a hamstring issue in Sunday's practice.

News of Matthew's release came just a day after reports surfaced that veteran wide receiver Eric Decker worked out for the Patriots on Monday.

New England has suffered a slew of early injuries at wide receiver, including Matthews.

Decker, a 31-year-old free agent, is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He was a 2010 third-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos when current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels served as Dever's head coach.

Once Matthews is healthy, he will have to find a new place to play. He was on a one-year deal with New England this past spring. With only $170,000 guaranteed on his contract, the loss will not set the Patriots back substantially. Matthews spent the 2017 season with the Buffalo Bills.