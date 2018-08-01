The news of Matthews release comes amid reports that the Patriots are looking at free agent WR Eric Decker.
The Patriots released wide receiver Jordan Matthews on Wednesday, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride. The 26-year-old reportedly suffered a hamstring issue in Sunday's practice.
News of Matthew's release came just a day after reports surfaced that veteran wide receiver Eric Decker worked out for the Patriots on Monday.
New England has suffered a slew of early injuries at wide receiver, including Matthews.
Decker, a 31-year-old free agent, is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He was a 2010 third-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos when current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels served as Dever's head coach.
Once Matthews is healthy, he will have to find a new place to play. He was on a one-year deal with New England this past spring. With only $170,000 guaranteed on his contract, the loss will not set the Patriots back substantially. Matthews spent the 2017 season with the Buffalo Bills.