Report: Patriots Expected to Sign Free Agent WR Eric Decker to One-Year Deal

New England is expected to sign veteran wide receiver Eric Decker after a host of early injuries at the position. 

By Emily Caron
August 02, 2018

The Patriots are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Eric Decker to a one-year deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports

Decker joins New England after working out with the team on Monday.

Injuries are already taking a toll on the defending AFC champion's receiving corps. The Patriots released Jordan Matthews on Wednesday after he suffered a hamstring injury. Ten-year veteran Kenny Britt and third-year receiver Malcolm Mitchell are both also sidelined with injuries at camp. 

Starter Julian Edelman, meanwhile, is set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL's PED policy. 

Decker, a 31-year-old free agent, is entering his ninth season in the NFL. He was a 2010 third-round draft pick by the Denver Broncos when current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels served as Dever's head coach. He spent the 2017 season with the Titans.

He has a career 439 receptions for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.

