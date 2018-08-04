The Titans have added veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro, the team announced Saturday.

Vaccaro worked out for the team Friday after safety Johnathan Cyprien suffered a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve.

The 27-year-old Vaccaro had been with the Saints since he was drafted by New Orleans 15th overall in the 2013 draft. But he went unsigned this offseason.

Vaccaro has played in 68 career games, recording 386 tackles, eight interceptions and 7.5 sacks. He played college ball at Texas.

The Saints also reached a deal with safety Jason Thompson who has spent time with the Patriots, Bears, Seahawks and Cowboys.