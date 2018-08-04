Titans Agree to Deal With Former Saints Safety Kenny Vaccaro

The Titans have added veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 04, 2018

The Titans have added veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro, the team announced Saturday.

Vaccaro worked out for the team Friday after safety Johnathan Cyprien suffered a torn ACL and was placed on injured reserve.

The 27-year-old Vaccaro had been with the Saints since he was drafted by New Orleans 15th overall in the 2013 draft. But he went unsigned this offseason.

Vaccaro has played in 68 career games, recording 386 tackles, eight interceptions and 7.5 sacks. He played college ball at Texas.

The Saints also reached a deal with safety Jason Thompson who has spent time with the Patriots, Bears, Seahawks and Cowboys.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)