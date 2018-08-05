Richard Sherman to Miss 49ers Preseason Opener Due to Hamstring Injury

The team announced that the former Seattle Seahawk will miss a week of practice and the team's preseason opener Thursday due to the injury. 

By Emily Caron
August 05, 2018

Niners cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during Friday's practice, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Sherman was injured while chasing down receiver Pierre Garcon during a full-team drill. 

The former Seattle Seahawk was already working his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered last November when the hamstring injury occurred.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that Sherman will miss the next week of training camp and the team's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Shanahan said that the strain was worse than initially believed but is still not a major concern. The cornerback will be given the week to recover nonetheless, as returning a healthy Sherman to the field ahead of the 49ers' season opener on Sept. 9 is the team's priority.

The three-time All-Pro signed a three-year, $39.15 million deal in the offseason with San Francisco after being cut by Seattle in March following his Achilles injury. Prior to his injury, Sherman had 26 interceptions from 2012 through 2016, eight more than the next-closest cornerback. 

San Francisco will face the Dallas Cowboys at home on Thursday night in its preseason opener.

