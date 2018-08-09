Report: Redskins RB Derrius Guice to Undergo MRI After Leaving Game With Knee Injury

Guice had six carries for 19 yards in his NFL preseason debut.

By Jenna West
August 09, 2018

Redskins running back Derrius Guice will reportedly undergo an MRI on Friday, after leaving Thursday night's preseason game with a possible injured knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Guice left the game in the first quarter against the Patriots after the rookie fell to the ground following an impressive 34-yard run that was negated by a penalty. The rookie walked off the field and was examined by the training staff on the sidelines, where he was later standing and talking with his teammates.

Guice finished his night with six carries for 19 yards. He also dealt with a nagging left knee injury last season at LSU.

The Redskins selected Guice in the second round with the 59th overall pick in the 2018 draft. In 12 games last season with LSU, Guice rushed for 1,251 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)