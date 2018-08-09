Redskins running back Derrius Guice will reportedly undergo an MRI on Friday, after leaving Thursday night's preseason game with a possible injured knee, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Guice left the game in the first quarter against the Patriots after the rookie fell to the ground following an impressive 34-yard run that was negated by a penalty. The rookie walked off the field and was examined by the training staff on the sidelines, where he was later standing and talking with his teammates.

Guice finished his night with six carries for 19 yards. He also dealt with a nagging left knee injury last season at LSU.

The Redskins selected Guice in the second round with the 59th overall pick in the 2018 draft. In 12 games last season with LSU, Guice rushed for 1,251 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.