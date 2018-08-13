Tottenham has announced that the Spurs' new stadium will not open in time for their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sept. 15. Recent testing and commissioning has "now shown issues with the critical safety systems," the club announced in a statement on Monday.

In light of the safety concerns, the new stadium will have to delay it's opening events. The club has rescheduled its Liverpool and Cardiff City (Oct. 6) matches to Wembley Stadium in London, where the team currently plays.

The Oct. 14 NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks has also been relocated to Wembley.

“We know this will be disappointing for all our season tickets holders, premium members and our fans worldwide. We appreciate the support our partner the NFL has shown since the extent of this issue became evident today," Chairman Daniel Levy said in the statement. "At the start of the project we asked for your support during what we knew would be a complex and challenging build and now we ask for your continued patience and forbearance.”

Mark Waller, NFL Executive Vice-President added that the NFL "totally understand[s] the issue."

"We shall continue to work with them towards making our future games at Spurs a huge success," Waller said. "The new stadium will be an amazing venue for the NFL and we are very excited about our long-term partnership with Tottenham Hotspur.”

A revised timetable will be outlined as soon as necessary re-testing has concluded.