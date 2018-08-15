Quarterbacks Respond to Being Called Out by Jalen Ramsey

Which quarterbacks have defended themselves after trash talk from Jalen Ramsey?

By Michael Shapiro
August 15, 2018

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn't exactly shy in his assesment of NFL quarterbacks in a recent interview with GQ. He criticallly assessed the play of 15 QB's throughout the league. 

The Florida State product was complimentary to some by saying Deshaun Watson will "be the league MVP in a couple years." What drew headlines was the trash talk he freely unleashed on the league's signal callers. Ramsey called Josh Allen "trash" and Matt Ryan "overrated." He also said Ben Roethlisberger is "decent at best."

The QB's called out by Ramsey will undoubtedly have their chance to respond, but will anyone take the bait?

Check out our response tracker to keep up with the aggreived quarterbacks' responses to Jalen Ramsey.

Eli Manning:

Ramsey wasn't too harsh on Manning, but was quick to shy away from criticism. "It's not really Eli," Ramsey said. "I think it's Odell [Beckham, Jr.]. I won't say Eli's good, I'll say Odell's good. And their connection is good."

Manning's response? A quick "no comment", followed a joking "who?" regarding the Pro Bowl corner. Seems like Manning didn't take much stock into the words of his Week 1 opponent. 

Josh Allen: 

The recipient of Ramsey's harshest criticsm, Allen didn't seem phased by the remarks. "He's not on my team, he's not my teammate, it don't bother me."

