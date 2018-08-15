Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury in practice on Monday that includes a broken finger. The injury will require hand surgery, which Penny is scheduled to undergo Wednesday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the procedure is being called a "minor surgery on his pointer finger." Penny suffered a fracture on the finger and will need a screw to fix the issue. He flew to Philadelphia on Tuesday night for the procedure.

Recovery is expected to be quick. Penny is only expected to miss three to four weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He report the rookie should be ready to play by Week 1.

Penny had 16 yards on eight carries in his NFL preseason debut last week in a 19-17 loss to the Colts. He was slotted as Seattle's No. 2 tailback behind second-year player Chris Carson.

The running back was the Seahawks first pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of San Diego State.