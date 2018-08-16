Broncos' John Elway: Colin Kaepernick 'Had His Chance to be Here' and 'Passed' on Contract

John Elway said the Broncos previously offered Colin Kaepernick a contract, and that he missed his chance to be in Denver. 

By Emily Caron
August 16, 2018

Broncos general manager John Elway indicated Thursday that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick would not be among the veteran talent that the Broncos would consider as a potential backup option, USA Today Sports' Lindsay Jones reports

"Colin had his chance to be here," Elway said. "We offered him a contract. He didn't take it."

Elway added that he made a similar statement in the deposition he gave for Kaepernick's collision lawsuit against the NFL

"I don't know if I'm legally able to say this, but he's had his chance to be here," Elway said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "He passed it." 

A potential trade of Kaepernick to the Broncos almost happened in 2016, but after the quarterback would not take a pay cut and the 49ers would not pay off part of his contract, the deal came to a standstill. The Broncos were reportedly only willing to pay $7 million for Kaepernick, leaving the remaining $4.9 million for San Francisco to pay or Kaepernick to give up. 

Kaepernick has not been picked up by an NFL team since his decision to opt out of his contract with the 49ers in March of 2017. He is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against the NFL that alleges that the NFL has made a coordinated effort to keep him from the playing in the league because he protested police brutality during the pregame national anthem. 

Elway has said he believes in standing for the anthemKaepernick started demonstrating during the national anthem in August 2016, several months after he nearly joined the Broncos. 

